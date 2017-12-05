Driver who died after his car hit a tree near Lutterworth has been named

The driver who died after his car was found in a ditch near Lutterworth has been named.

Sam Walton, 25, from Wigston, sustained fatal injuries after the car he was driving left the A426 Lutterworth Road in Dunton Bassett and collided with a tree.

Officers were alerted shortly before 7.45am Yesterday (Monday, December 4) following a report that a car had been seen in a ditch.

The vehicle was located approximately 700 metres from the Dunton Bassett crossroads, on the Blaby side and had been travelling towards Blaby.

Leicestershire Police believe that the car, a blue Subaru Impreza, was the only vehicle involved.

Anyone who either saw the collision, or who may have seen the vehicle between 11pm on 3 December and approximately 7.45am on 4 December, is asked to contact Detective Constable 1504 Seamus Burns on 101 quoting incident 91 of 4 December.