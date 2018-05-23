Dunchurch fete limited by health and safety but organisers say it will be as 'lively as ever'

Increasing costs and tighter traffic rules have seen organisers of Dunchurch’s fete procession have to scale the event back.

The fete has struggled in recent years because tighter traffic rules mean float trailers are banned, the route must be shortened and organisers have to pay an outside company to close the road – which could cost the organisers up to £1,000.

Chair of the fete committee, Rob Collings, said: “The procession had been going on in the village for 30 years and we cannot let it fade away due to bureaucracy and cost.”

Organisers have decided to scale back the fete and change its route to save money and ensure it can go ahead.

Rather than going from the church at the centre of the village using the road to the fete field at the village hall, they will be starting from the green space on Rugby Road (opposite Cawston Lane and just beyond the Dun Cow car park) and going along the footpath next to the road.

Mr Collings added: “The money spent on a management company to close the road will now be going to local good causes but we will have the procession just not as big as it was and not using the road.”

Mr Collings urged residents to support the fete. The revised route will be going along the Rugby Road path at 12.30pm on Saturday June 16. Organisers said the fete will be as colourful and lively as ever with the Sambassadors of Groove drum band leading the procession out.

All the village’s organisations will be walking with their floats and the fete field has all the usual stalls but also circus skills, a dog show, alpacas, cars, bands and dancers.

The fete is organised by Dunchurch residents. Over the last 12 years, organisers have been able to donate over £90,000 to good causes.