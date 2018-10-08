Dunchurch restaurant removes controversial illuminated signs after residents' anger

A Dunchurch restaurant has removed two 'hideous' illuminated signs which were installed without planning permission.

On September 4 the owners of Malancha Indian restaurant and takeaway installed two brightly lit signs on the side of the business’s Grade II-listed building on Daventry Road – part of a conservation area.

The signs were branded 'hideous' by the chairman of Dunchurch Parish Council.

Rugby Borough Council received more than 20 complaints about the signs, prompting them to send an enforcement officer to make contact with the owners of the restaurant.

But before the council could take enforcement action, the restaurant applied for retrospective planning permission, halting enforcement action for around eight weeks while the council considered the planning application.

On Thursday, October 4, the Advertiser published a report on a Dunchurch Parish Council meeting, in which those present criticised the signs - with the leader of the parish council, Peter Eccleson, calling them 'hideous'.

Now, as of Monday October 8, both signs have been taken down.

The Advertiser reached Malancha, which was named Omar's before it changed hands, for comment on October 3, but has not received a response.