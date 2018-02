Dunchurch's Tanks, Trucks and firepower show has been cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The show's organisers confirmed all pre-paid tickets will be refunded and plans are in place for a 'bigger, better, louder and improved' show in 2019.

The event is usually held over the August Bank Holiday, and sees land near Dunchurch transformed into an arena for military reenactments and displays of firepower.