Eat, drink and be merry at Rugby Food and Drink Festival

Rugby Food and Drink Festival looks set the be the biggest and best as it returns to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

On Saturday September 29, between 10.30am and 5pm, the town will be transformed with stalls selling an array of food, a pop-up demonstration kitchen and the added attraction of entertainment and music.

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First managing director, said: “The festival continues to grow in size and popularity and this year we have extended it along Regent Street and Bank Street.

“As well as some exciting and tasty food and drink offers we also have the pop-up kitchen, live music and children’s activities which provide a great day out for all the family.”

The festival will feature over 40 pop-up stalls, selling food ranging from Chinese, Indian, pizza, preserves, olives, crepes, fudge, ice-cream, breads, cheeses, wines and ciders.

For more information visit the festival website, call Rugby Visitor centre on 01788 533217 or search for ‘Rugby Food and Drink Festival’ on Facebook and Twitter.