Ashlawn School trust's £100k salary savings will be invested back into schools

Rugby’s Ashlawn School is saving £100,000 in salary costs following the departure of previous head and academy boss Louis Reed.

Mrs Reed was head teacher of Ashlawn School and head of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, which manages Ashlawn School and Henry Hinde Infant School.

She left her role last year after it was revealed that she earned between £270,000 and £280,000 in 2017 – making her one of the highest paid academy bosses in the country.

Ashlawn’s governors have decided to split the role of head teacher and CEO of the trust, and a new head of Ashlawn was appointed in January.

Chair of the trust, Stewart Jardine, said: “At this stage of the trust’s development we are still not in a position where we need a full-time CEO. James Higham is initially leading the trust as CEO for three days per week and is paid a pro-rata salary. It is hoped that, over the next two years, the position will move to become full-time.

“It is important to note that the combined costs of both posts, even when both positions are full-time, are significantly less than the previous CEO’s reported salary.

“Separating the two posts not only makes our governance and accountability structures stronger, but also ensures that we are saving well in excess of £100,000 a year. This has already been invested in supporting our academies.”