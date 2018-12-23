Company helps digital citizens of the future at Rugby primary school

Students at Eastlands Primary School received a welcome boost from a Rugby technology firm in their pursuit of a safe, secure internet future for children.

Inspire Technology, which is involved in the refurbished smartphone market, has become the sponsor of the school’s Digital Leaders club.

The club is a student-led initiative that sees children serve their school community as ambassadors of online safety.

Liz Vikmanis, the club’s facilitator, said: “We’re extremely grateful for Inspire Technology’s support.

“They’ve provided club badges that help build identity around school and their donation of refurbished iPads reinforces to our children the key messages of recycling and sustainability.”

Wendan Wang, Inspire Technology’s founder, said: “We’re proud to play a part in equipping the digital citizens of the future.

“The Digital Leaders project develops children’s presentation skills and provides a firm foundation.

“In addition, we are exploring the possibility of helping schools like Eastlands deal with their old technology through our corporate recycling programme.”

Mabel, a Y5 student, said: “The badges are brilliant! I really enjoy working as a team.”