Pioneering head leaves Rugby Free Primary School

A head teacher who led Rugby’s first free school to success has left – with her deputy stepping up to acting head.

Head of Rugby Free Primary School, Susan Milewski, did not return to the school when the new academic year started – prompting some to contact the Advertiser wanting to know why Miss Milewski had left.

This week the Advertiser was shown a letter circulated to parents on September 21 in which Miss Milewski said she had enjoyed her time at the school but plans to take time out of headship to pursue professional study.

Brenda Mullen, CEO of Learning Today Leading Tomorrow – the multi-academy trust which runs the school – told the Advertiser that deputy head Rebecca Butters has ‘agreed to continue in an acting head teacher role’.

When asked to address why there was no official statement until weeks after Miss Milewski’s departure, she said: “We have updated parents when we have been able and have met with a number of parents as is common when there is a change of leadership.

“We are also in regular contact with our colleagues at Warwickshire Local Authority and the local consortium of primary schools.

“Both Miss Butters and I are always available to speak with parents/carers and welcome the opportunity to do so.

“Our policy as a trust is not to comment externally on HR matters as we believe all our staff, current and past are entitled to privacy.

“However, in this instance we recognise there is particular interest as Rugby Free Primary School is the first new school in the town for a generation and Miss Milewski its first head teacher.”

The primary school opened in 2015 and in May this year, Ofsted rated the school ‘good’– stating the head teacher led with ‘passion and purpose’.