Elderly man rushed to hospital after being struck by car in village near Rugby, police seek witnesses
The incident happened on Saturday
Northants Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after an elderly man was seriously injured when a car struck him on Rugby Road in Barby.
At about 8.20am on Saturday, July 3, an orange Vauxhall Corsa travelling from the direction of Daventry struck the 82-year-old man near to the village post office.
The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with, potentially life threatening/changing injuries.
Anyone with information, anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage, should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.