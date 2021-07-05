Elderly man rushed to hospital after being struck by car in village near Rugby, police seek witnesses

The incident happened on Saturday

By Reporter
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:38 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:40 am
Rugby Road, Barby.

Northants Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward after an elderly man was seriously injured when a car struck him on Rugby Road in Barby.

At about 8.20am on Saturday, July 3, an orange Vauxhall Corsa travelling from the direction of Daventry struck the 82-year-old man near to the village post office.

The man was taken to University Hospital Coventry with, potentially life threatening/changing injuries.

Anyone with information, anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage, should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

