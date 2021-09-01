Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by car near the Dun Cow in Dunchurch
The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
A man in his seventies had to be taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on The Green in Dunchurch - near to the Dun Cow.
At around 1pm on Monday, August 30, the man was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra - with the Vauxhall then being driven away the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, having suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.
Police are investigating and anyone who saw the incident or was in the area at the time and has information that could help the police should call 101, quoting incident number 161 of 30 August.