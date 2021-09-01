Elderly man taken to hospital after being struck by car near the Dun Cow in Dunchurch

File image.

A man in his seventies had to be taken to hospital after he was struck by a car on The Green in Dunchurch - near to the Dun Cow.

At around 1pm on Monday, August 30, the man was struck by a silver Vauxhall Astra - with the Vauxhall then being driven away the scene.

The man was taken to hospital, having suffered injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.