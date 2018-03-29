Elderly Rugby woman conned out of £300 by telephone fraudster claiming to be from police

An elderly Rugby woman has been conned out of £300 following a series of telephone fraud attempts in the town last night in which a fraudster claimed to be from the police.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was defrauded out of the money after someone claiming to be from the police persuaded her to part with money on the night of Wednesday, March 28.

There were five reported offences in Rugby on that same night.

The scammer claimed to be from the police and told the victims there had been a fraud on their bank card.

They then asked the victim to leave the card and cash under their doormat before coming to collect it.

Detective sergeant Ollie Deakin said: "We are investigating all these cases and would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

"This type of telephone fraud is an ongoing challenge for Warwickshire Police. We are doing a lot to tackle it and protect the public, particularly the most vulnerable members of our community who often fall victim to this type of crime.

"We're warning people to be on their guard against this particular fraud. The police will never contact you asking for your bankcard or cash. If they do, report it immediately."

Officers are offering the following advice to help people avoid falling victim to telephone fraud:

No legitimate bank, building society, police officer, or business will ever phone you to ask you to give them your card, your PIN, or your cash.

If you get a phone call like the ones we've described, hang up - do not provide any personal details or hand anything over. Then report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.

If the crime is still in progress, because for example, you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash, or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, then you should call the police to report this on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

If you need some support from your bank or building society, go to your local branch or phone them on the correct number (not one a mystery caller gives you, as this is likely to be part of the scam).

Trust your instincts: apply the same logic you would in the real world if a stranger with an unusual (or dodgy) story asked for your money or your private information.