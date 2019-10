Emergency services this morning, October 10, responded to a report of a car in a canal in Brownsover.

At 7.41am a report was made to emergency services of a car in the canal off Crowthorns in the Derwent Close area.

Police, fire and the ambulance service attended, and the fire service checked if there was anyone in the car.

When it was found there was no-one in the vehicle, the emergency services left.