Emergency services say there's 'no cause for concern' after police, fire and ambulance are all called to a Rugby road
Police officers said they were responding to concerns about someone in a flat
Police officers, fire engines and paramedics were all called to a road in Rugby this afternoon (Monday) - but said that there was 'no cause for concern'.
Emergency services said that they realised that residents were worried about the presence of emergency vehicle in Barnaby Road as they were responding to a report about someone in a flat.
Warwickshire Police said: "We understand there may be concern in the local community around the attendance of emergency services in Barnaby Road, Rugby this afternoon.
"Police, fire and paramedics responded to a report raising concerns for the welfare of occupants at a flat on the road. Following enquiries we established there was no cause for concern and no risk to anyone at the property."