Engineer and singer mark 60 years since they got married at Rugby's St Andrew's Church

An engineer and a singer are celebrating 60 years of marriage today.

John and Norma Harratt were married at St Andrew’s Church on March 28, 1959 and the couple moved to Lutterworth in 1965.

Mr Harratt worked for English Electric in Rugby, also working on the then secret Polaris programme – which delivered the UK’s first submarine-based nuclear weapons system.

Mrs Harratt was a professional singer and sang all over England, working with celebrities including Norman Wisdom.

The couple have two children, Lorna and David, and two grandchildren, Harry and Joshua. They are proud of all of them.

The couple would love to hear from anyone who remembers them – anyone who would like to get in touch is asked to email alex.green@jpimedia.co.uk