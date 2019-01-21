England rugby legend Sir Clive Woodward visits Rugby

England rugby legend Sir Clive Woodward is visiting the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Tickets for An Evening of Rugby with Sir Clive Woodward OBE are now on sale.

Sir Clive, the mastermind behind England’s Rugby World Cup triumph in 2003, visits the birthplace of the game on Thursday, March 14.

He also coached the 2005 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, losing the test series 3-0. He is currently a pundit for ITV Sport, working on their coverage of the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.

The exclusive event includes an interview with the former England international and coach, followed by a question and answer session with the audience, and a signing session.

Woodward won 21 caps at centre for England and coached the national team for seven years, plotting the path to World Cup glory when Jonny Wilkinson’s drop goal gave England a dramatic last minute win over Australia in the final.

Inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2011, Woodward now works as a television pundit, journalist, business coach and mentor, sharing his wealth of knowledge gained through a life in rugby.

Tickets for An Evening of Rugby with Sir Clive Woodward OBE cost £40 and include canapés and a free drink on arrival.

Sir Clive receives no fee from the event, with proceeds going to the Hall of Fame’s education programme.

World Rugby Hall of Fame annual entry pass holders can buy tickets for the event and receive a 15 per cent discount (offer limited to a pair of tickets per pass).

Tickets can be booked online at www.therugbytown.co.uk/eveningofrugby or at Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533599.

A limited number of tickets for the event have been reserved for World Rugby Hall of Fame corporate pass holders. Email visitor.centre@rugby.gov.uk for more details.