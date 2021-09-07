High levels of staff sickness means some green bins in Rugby will not be collected, councillor warns
Cllr Picker has compiled a full list of roads affected
High levels of sickness among refuse staff at Rugby council mean some green bins will not be collected tomorrow, a Hillmorton councillor has warned.
Cllr Ian Picker said: "Really sorry about the impact this is having but obviously the safety of the crews has to take priority.
"We're working to try and get things back to normal as soon as possible and I'll update if there's any further news."
Cllr Picker then compiled a full list of roads affected, advising residents on the following roads to wait until their next scheduled collection day.
He said the roads affected are: Hillmorton Road, Lyndhurst Road, Coton Road, Jenkins Road, Jackson Road, The Kent, Lever Road, Featherbed Lane, Wigston Road, High Street (Hillmorton), Gatehouse Close, Fenwick Drive, Florin Place, Fellows Way, Millfields Avenue, Kirkby Road, Studland Avenue, Eden Road, Perkins Grove, Phipps Avenue, Bromwich Road, Pettiver Crescent, Robert Hill Close, Waverley Road, Dyson Close, Vere Road, Balfour Place, Deacon Close, Whitehall Road.