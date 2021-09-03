Residents encouraged to get involved with Rugby council summit on climate change

Rugby Town Hall.

A summit to address the causes of climate change and how it affects Rugby is to be held later this month, with residents encouraged to get involved.

The summit will explore some of the themes highlighted in the recent Rugby Climate Survey, and will also update participants on some of the steps being taken to lead the borough to a low carbon future.

The Rugby Climate Summit – the first cross-sector initiative in the borough’s response to the climate emergency – will take place on Saturday September 18, from 10am to 1pm.

The summit will be hosted by Rugby Borough Council, and will be held online to allow greater participation and reduce Covid-19 risks.

The draft agenda for the summit includes speakers from HERU, looking at waste reduction and energy creation; Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, on biodiversity; Transition Town Rugby, who will bring a community perspective; and a speaker on sustainable transport.

Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “With the United Nations’ announcement that the climate emergency has now become critical, we must work across private, public and community sectors to do everything we can as soon as we can.

“Achieving next zero will involve many changes to the way we currently do things, such as the way we heat our homes, the type of transport we use, and the food we eat.

“I am pleased to host this first opportunity for all of our communities to see how we can address these issues together.”