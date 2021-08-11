Rugby council wants your views on climate change

Rugby Town Hall.

Rugby Borough Council has launched a survey to gauge Rugbeians’ views on climate change and the effect it has on their lives.

This week the United Nations said the climate emergency has now become critical, and Rugby council is preparing its climate change strategy.

To this end, the council now wants to understand residents’ perceptions of the emergency, how prepared they are to respond to the emergency, and how the council can support residents to shift to a net zero future.

The survey will be followed in September by a Climate Change Summit to be hosted by the council.

The summit will draw together key community and voluntary organisations, residents and community leaders.

It will highlight ways that residents can lessen their impact on climate change as well as update participants on steps the council is taking.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, and chair of the council’s cross-party Climate Emergency Working Group, said: “While the UK parliament has set a commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Rugby Borough Council wants to do everything it can to help reduce carbon emissions as soon as we can.

“Achieving net zero will involve many changes to the way we currently do things, such as the way we heat our homes, the type of transport we use, and the food that we eat.

“Our residents have a crucial role in delivering net zero and we need to be ready to lead the transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy.

“By completing this survey, residents will help us to understand the challenges they have to reducing their carbon impact. This will help us to prioritise how we provide information and support as we also change our services to reduce their impact on climate change.

“I would like to thank members of the Climate Emergency Working Party from all political parties for their involvement in this survey and the wider climate change work the council is undertaking.”