Rugby green bin collections suspended in five areas today because of staffing issues
The council shared a statement earlier this morning
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:34 am
Green bin collections due to happen in five areas of Rugby Borough today, August 2, have been suspended because of staffing issues, Rugby council said.
The council issued a statement this morning, informing residents that green bin collections in Houlton, Dunchurch, Thurlaston, Frankton and Bourton will not be taking place.
Information on rescheduled collections will follow, the council added.