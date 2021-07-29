Rugby hobbyist photographer captures stunning pictures of storm clouds over Bilton

Photo courtesy of Piotr Parkitny.

A hobbyist photographer from Rugby captured stunning pictures of moody clouds over our town in recent days.

Piotr Parkitny, who regularly posts his photography on his Instagram page, captured the shots of stormy weather over Bilton yesterday, July 28.

You can see more of his work, which includes striking aerial shots of our town and beautiful pictures of Snowdonia, by visiting bit.ly/3ibjeC1