Escape room opens in Rugby for a limited time

Rugbeians looking to test their mettle against tricks and puzzles have the chance to flex their brains at a temporary escape room.

It is recommended you bring a team of four with a variety of skills if you would like a good chance at escaping from the room, located at 23 Somers Road.

Organiser Alan Brookes said: “The challenge is to solve all the puzzles and clues within 60 minutes and exit the room.

“It’s designed to be fun and challenging so that a team of four people or more will need a selection of skills between them in order to escape.

“While other escape rooms have been designed to be dark and scary ours has been designed to be challenging and fun but with the ongoing pressure of time running out and failure the penalty.

“It’s great for team building with work colleagues and also for family and friends to try. We recommend ages 12 and upwards as the puzzles and challenges range from easy to difficult.”

The room opened on Monday April 2 and will run until Sunday, April 15.

Called ‘Get Out Alive Escape Rooms’, it is being run by students in order to raise money for their education costs.

The team has previously set up escape rooms to raise money for various charities.

If successful, the team will run the room again in the summer, with the addition of a younger persons room and an extra escape room.

Mr Brookes said the escape room has so far been well received.

He said: “Some have managed to solve the puzzles in time and some haven’t – but all thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Mr Brookes said time slots are limited as many people are rising up to the challenge already.

For more information, text or call 07415 777379.

Reservations can for the challenge be made at bookings@getoutalive.net. More information is available on Facebook at ‘GetOutAliveRugby’.