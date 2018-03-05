Exciting new music project for young people in Rugby

An exciting new youth music project is being launched in Rugby.

Warwickshire-based youth arts organisation Aspire in Arts has been awarded further funding from the National Foundation for Youth Music to continue.

‘Beats, Bars and Banter’ is for young people aged 11-25 in Rugby.

It gives young people have the opportunity to take part in a variety of music and music related workshops which are supported by music leaders and youth workers.

Sessions consist of singing, songwriting, music production, instrumentation, making music videos, street dance (funded by Rugby Borough Council) and live performances.

They also have the opportunity to visit local gigs/concerts plus gain a national qualification by achieving an Arts Award.

A new sign up session will take place at the Hill Street Youth Centre, Hill Street, Rugby on Thursday (March 8) from 4pm-6pm and will continue every Thursday.

The workshops cost 50p a session and places are limited so young people/parents are advised to confirm a space and attend the sign up session.

Kirsty Lowrie, director at Aspire in Arts said she hopes lots of people get involved.

She said: “This is a great opportunity for young people in Rugby.

“There is some amazing talent in the area and we are really fortunate to get to work with young people in Rugby for another year.

“If you have an interest in music and street dance then make sure you come along!”

She said there’s a lot of support for those taking part.

Kirstie added: “Whatever your skills level and musical genres you are in to, our music mentors and youth workers are there to support you.”

Last year the group performed twice at the Benn Hall in Rugby and also went to see the West End Show, ‘School of Rock’.

Participants will again have the opportunity to perform at local venues and experience being an audience member at a live production.

Aspire In Arts is led by local qualified youth workers and was established to provide inclusive opportunities for young people in the Midlands.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/aspirinarts www.aspireinarts.org