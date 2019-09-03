Extinction Rebellion activists will march through Dunchurch and Rugby to protest 'seemingly never-ending expansion' in the borough

Extinction Rebellion activists will march through Rugby's two pollution hotspots later this month in protest of the 'seemingly never-ending expansion' in the borough and its impact on air quality.

The environmentalist group is inviting residents to join them on Saturday, September 14, with the march beginning at 10am at Dunchurch's Lord John Scott statue and finishing at the William Webb Ellis statue on the gyratory.

The march begins at Dunchurch's Lord John Scott (left), finishing at the William Webb Ellis statue outside Rugby School. Photo: Google Streetview.

A spokesperson said: "RXR (Rugby Extinction Rebellion) are protesting the seemingly never-ending expansion of the Rugby area through new building developments, and the associated additional traffic, at a time of Climate Emergency and at a time when the local authorities have failed to adequately address the quality of the air our children already have to breathe."

The march comes after Rugby Borough Council joined scores of local authorities across the country in declaring a Climate Emergency in July - with the council aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The RXR spokesperson said Rugby planning committee's June decision to allow the construction of a drive-through McDonald's on the old Gala Bingo site was at odds with the council's declaration of a Climate Emergency just weeks later.

The spokesperson added: "The air quality at one of Rugby's most polluted points, seems hardly likely to improve, with queues of stationary cars with their engines running.

"The Climate Emergency and the health of Rugby residents are being negatively impacted by air pollution, which is known to be a contributing factor to heart disease and cancer, as well as risking the health of those with asthma and other conditions."

Rugby is one of the fastest growing towns in the UK - and the growth is set to continue with the passing of the borough's Local Plan, which paves the way for up to 12,400 extra homes in the area by 2031.

Click here to view Rugby Extinction Rebellion's website.