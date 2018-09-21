Fallen tree capsizes canal boats in Clifton Upon Dunsmore and traps people inside

Firefighters were called out after a fallen tree capsized canal boats in Clifton Upon Dunsmore leaving people trapped inside.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control began to receive 999 calls at 11.06pm last night (Thursday September 20) reporting a tree which had fallen onto two narrow boats at Clifton Wharf.

The falling tree had caused one of the boats to tip onto its side. Two people were reported being trapped on the boat.

Fire Control mobilised the Water Rescue Unit and boats from Rugby fire station as well supporting crews from Lutterworth and Long Buckby.

Police and Ambulance were also informed.

When the crews arrived the people had managed to evacuate the boats.

Fire crews assisted the boat yard owner who was using machinery to lift the tree from the boats to make the scene safe.