Family fun day in Cawston will help boy who can’t walk

A family fun day is being held at Cawston Community Hall on May 5 in honour of a little boy who can’t walk.

It will raise money for four-year-old Vinay Verma, who has cerebral palsy.

Vinay was born with his twin sister by emergency C-section weighing three pounds 11 ounces after suffering foetal distress.

His mother Neelam said: “Vinay would love to ride a scooter with his sister and friends, instead of being the boy sitting on the side watching with an aching heart.”

A life-changing operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy could make Vinay’s dreams come true.

“We need to raise £60,000 to cover the cost of the operation, the ongoing intensive physiotherapy and the special gym equipment.“

“We are grateful for any donation, however small.”

The family fun fete runs from 1pm-5pm. Attractions include a bouncy castle, clown, soft play, face painting, stalls and food.

Entry is £2, free for children under 12.

All proceeds go to the Hope 4 Vinay fundraising campaign, in trust under Tree of Hope Charity. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/hope4vinay