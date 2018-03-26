Family fun day in Cawston will help little boy who can’t walk

A family fun day in Cawston will help raise funds for a little boy who can’t walk.

It’s being held at Cawston Community Hall on May 5 in honour of four-year-old Vinay Verma, who has cerebral palsy.

Vinay was born with his twin sister by emergency C-section weighing 3 pounds 11 ounces after suffering fetal distress.

His mother Neelam said: “The babies were put us in an incubator in intensive care and were kept in hospital for four weeks.

“Eventually, at 15 months, we were both diagnosed with cerebral palsy because we weren’t reaching the normal milestones.”

Vinay is unable to stand alone and cant walk without the aid of a walking frame of tripod sticks. He needs a wheelchair for longer distances.

Neelam added: “Vinay’s condition causes the muscles in my legs to be very tight, which is known as spasticity. He needs help all the time to move from sitting to standing or transferring to the toilet or bath, which is a real struggle.”

Vinay has always wanted to walk or even run unaided in the school playground.

“He’d love to ride a scooter with his sister and friends, instead of being the boy sitting on the side watching with an aching heart.”

A life-changing operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy could make Vinay’s dreams come true.

Neelam added: “We need to raise £60,000 to cover the cost of the operation, the ongoing intensive physiotherapy and the special gym equipment.

“We are grateful for any donation, however small.”

The family fun fete runs from 1pm-5pm. Attractions include bouncy castle, clown, soft play, face painting, stalls and food. Entry is £2, free for children under 12.

All proceeds go to the Hope 4 Vinay fundraising campaign, in trust under Tree of Hope Charity. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/hope4vinay