Festival fun with music and scarecrows in Crick

Creative currents are swelling in Crick as the village prepares for the annual Scarecrow Festival.

Colourful creations of all shapes and sizes will be on show from July 14-15 with 65 households taking part.

There is particular excitement among the children of Crick Primary School’s reception class after their submission was selected as the winning entry in the scarecrow design competition run by the Crick Creates foundation.

They will be building it this week with the assistance of Jasmine Haskell, a professional puppet-maker.

Festival-goers are encouraged to vote for their three favourite scarecrow entries by text as they pass around the village, as a public vote decides who scoops the hotly-contested best scarecrow prize.

Angela Stock, who is one of the organisers, said: “The scarecrow trail passes through the many attractions we have in store including a fun dog show on the Saturday, a 1912 replica vintage bus ride, Moulton Morris dancers, animal attractions including parrots, Shetland ponies, owls and wolf dogs, inflatables and rides, and storytelling/book signing sessions by Jason Moss on the Sunday.

“Ruder than U and The Rooters will headline our music stage, alongside other local music acts.”

There’s also an arena bar and a selection of food vendors.

Angela added: “There will also be a new arts and well-being stage by the stalls area on Bury Dyke where dance and sports demonstrations, pop-up yoga, and Sunday’s fancy dress competition will take place.

“Add to this a plethora of buskers, pop-up tearooms and fundraising events all around the village and you have a fabulous, family-friendly event run entirely by volunteers - and everyone is invited!”

She added: “Come along and help us beat last year’s total of £18,000 that was raised across the village for local and national charities.”

Free parking and stops for the accessible taxi-shuttle are marked on the scarecrow trail map, inside the festival programme which will be on sale soon at Crick Post Office and other village outlets.

Follow the Facebook pages; Crick Scarecrow Festival and Crick Music Festival to get the latest festival news.