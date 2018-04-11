Finalists announced for the 2018 Pride of Rugby Awards

The finalists have been announced for all categories in this year's Rugby FM Pride of Rugby Awards with Cemex.
The glittering awards ceremony takes place on Friday, May 11 at Coombe Abbey where the winners will be revealed.
The awards, organised by local radio station Rugby FM, celebrate the best businesses, individuals and community organisations across the borough and their achievements.
Steve Orchard, chief executive of Rugby FM, said: “I am sure that our judges will agree with me that the standard of entries received exceeded all of our expectations. This year’s finalists represent the true Pride of Rugby.
"On Friday, May 11 we look forward to shining a huge spotlight on the businesses and those within our community who make this area a great place to reside and do business in.”
PRIDE OF RUGBY 2018 FINALISTS:
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR- Supported by CEMEX
Anya Court Care Home
Brandon Hall Hotel and Spa
Draycote Hotel
Opus VL
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Amara Grace Photography
CC Ltd (Clarkes Consulting)
On The Rocks
The Tuning Fork
Solavia Fine Glassware
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR- SUPPORTED BY COVENTRY AND WARKS CHAMBER
Alison Quigley
Stuart J Mackintosh
TEAM OF THE YEAR- SUPPORTED BY HAFELE
Anya Court Care Home
Connect Well's Rugby-based Volunteer Team
Families First
Impact Dance
CUSTOMER CARE AWARD – SUPPORTED BY COOMBE ABBEY
Belle Peau Aesthetics
Brookside Stores
Dawn Hulley
Rugby Vehicle Testing Station
HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Draycote Hotel
On The Rocks
The Tuning Fork
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Fay McSorley
Neil Fitzgerald
Rachel Fordham
CARER OF THE YEAR
Andrea Coulston
Rugby Autism Network
WCS Care, Drovers House
Trisha Shaw, Pawprints
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR - SUPPORTED BY HOULTON
29F (Rugby) Squadron, Air Cadets
Boughton Leigh Primary School
Chris Pollitt, Brooke School
Hillmorton Primary School.
YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR
April Nicole Brown-Preece
Kieran Large
Thomas Wood
LONG SERVICE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR SUPPORTED BY -G E POWER CONVERSION
Damian Gray and Wandzi Ashwel
Doris Froggat
Gareath Head
Mile Folly
Mike Slater
COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD- SUPPORTED BY JRP ELECTRICAL SERVICES
Families First
Rosa
Soroptimist International of Rugby
WCAVA Transport Service
PRIDE OF RUGBY AWARD-SUPPORTED BY RUGBY BOROUGH COUNCIL
29F (Rugby) Squadron Air Cadets
The Bradby Club
Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore
Rugby First Responders
