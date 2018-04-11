Finalists announced for the 2018 Pride of Rugby Awards

The finalists have been announced for all categories in this year's Rugby FM Pride of Rugby Awards with Cemex.

The glittering awards ceremony takes place on Friday, May 11 at Coombe Abbey where the winners will be revealed.

The awards, organised by local radio station Rugby FM, celebrate the best businesses, individuals and community organisations across the borough and their achievements.

Steve Orchard, chief executive of Rugby FM, said: “I am sure that our judges will agree with me that the standard of entries received exceeded all of our expectations. This year’s finalists represent the true Pride of Rugby.

"On Friday, May 11 we look forward to shining a huge spotlight on the businesses and those within our community who make this area a great place to reside and do business in.”

PRIDE OF RUGBY 2018 FINALISTS:

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR- Supported by CEMEX

Anya Court Care Home

Brandon Hall Hotel and Spa

Draycote Hotel

Opus VL

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Amara Grace Photography

CC Ltd (Clarkes Consulting)

On The Rocks

The Tuning Fork

Solavia Fine Glassware

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR- SUPPORTED BY COVENTRY AND WARKS CHAMBER

Alison Quigley

Stuart J Mackintosh

TEAM OF THE YEAR- SUPPORTED BY HAFELE

Anya Court Care Home

Connect Well's Rugby-based Volunteer Team

Families First

Impact Dance

CUSTOMER CARE AWARD – SUPPORTED BY COOMBE ABBEY

Belle Peau Aesthetics

Brookside Stores

Dawn Hulley

Rugby Vehicle Testing Station

HOSPITALITY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Draycote Hotel

On The Rocks

The Tuning Fork

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Fay McSorley

Neil Fitzgerald

Rachel Fordham

CARER OF THE YEAR

Andrea Coulston

Rugby Autism Network

WCS Care, Drovers House

Trisha Shaw, Pawprints

EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR - SUPPORTED BY HOULTON

29F (Rugby) Squadron, Air Cadets

Boughton Leigh Primary School

Chris Pollitt, Brooke School

Hillmorton Primary School.

YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR

April Nicole Brown-Preece

Kieran Large

Thomas Wood

LONG SERVICE VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR SUPPORTED BY -G E POWER CONVERSION

Damian Gray and Wandzi Ashwel

Doris Froggat

Gareath Head

Mile Folly

Mike Slater

COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD- SUPPORTED BY JRP ELECTRICAL SERVICES

Families First

Rosa

Soroptimist International of Rugby

WCAVA Transport Service

PRIDE OF RUGBY AWARD-SUPPORTED BY RUGBY BOROUGH COUNCIL

29F (Rugby) Squadron Air Cadets

The Bradby Club

Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore

Rugby First Responders

Follow the event on Twitter #prideofrugby