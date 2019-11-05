Fire at Rugby Cemex has been extinguished and no one has been hurt

A fire which broke out at Rugby's Cemex plant in the early hours of this morning, November 5, has been extinguished.

As of 4.40am this morning firefighters from Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and the West Midlands attended.

The fire at the Lawford Road affected the second, third and fourth floors.

A spokesperson for Cemex confirmed no one on the site has been hurt and that the fire has been extinguished.

They said: "We are grateful for the attendance of the fire service who brought the incident under control rapidly and limited the damage to equipment.

"The fire is now extinguished.

"Everyone at the site was kept safe with no injuries, and operations will continue on site with no impact on supply to customers.”