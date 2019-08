Fire crews from Rugby have attended an incident at a property in Hillmorton.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call to attend the incident in Jackson Road yesterday (Saturday August 24) at about 9.40am in which an outbuilding of the property was on fire due to an electrical problem.

Fire and Rescue

The fire had been extinguished and the crews had returned to their station by 10.20am.