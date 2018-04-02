Fire crews warn drivers after rescuing several people from Warwickshire floods this Easter

Fire crews have urged people not to drive through flood water after having to rescue people stranded in their cars in Kenilworth, Hill Wootton and Wolston over the Easter weekend.

Their request comes after the Environment Agency issued a flood alert today (Monday April 2) for areas around Canley and Finham Brook, much of which is in Kenilworth.

A spokesman said: "There may be flooding to low lying land and roads in the area. Remain vigilant as further rain is expected throughout today, which may lead to further flood risk.

"At the time of this statement, no flooding of properties is expected and no warnings are expected to be issued. Take care near areas of concern and monitor your local weather conditions."

One car marooned in the flooded Kenlworth ford in Castle Road had to be pulled out by firefighters on Saturday March 31.

On the same day, firefighters rescued three people from a car stuck in flowing flood water on Main Street in Wolston at around 9.05pm. The occupants were helped to a point of safety and the vehicle was removed.

And at just after 9am on Easter Sunday (April 1) firefighters were called to a car stuck in floodwater in Hill Wootton Road in Hill Wootton. They had to use water rescue equipment to lead the occupant to safety.

These incidents prompted Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to issue warnings to drivers.

A spokesman said: " Please don't put your life or the lives of others at risk by driving through flood water. On this occasion our crews were able to get everyone to safety.

"The next driver may not be so lucky, so please don't take the risk."