Fire fighters came to the rescue after Yorkshire Terrier got stuck down a rabbit hole at Coombe Abbey

Fire fighters rushed to help a Yorkshire Terrier after he became stuck in a rabbit hole at Coombe Abbey.

At 5.36pm on Saturday, September 7, a 999 call was made after the dog became stuck - prompting fire engines from Nuneaton and Leamington Spa Fire Stations to attend.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service took to social media, stating: "Working tirelessly digging the ground around where the dog had been located, the crew finally managed to free Harry, the Yorkshire terrier.

"We're not sure who was the happiest, Harry, our firefighters or his owner, but what we do know is that our job isn't always about fighting fires and making a difference by rescuing the animal someone loves really makes our day."