Fire at Rugby Cemex has been extinguished and no one has been hurt

Rugby's Cemex plant. Photo: Google Streetview.

As of 4.40am this morning firefighters from Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and the West Midlands attended.

The fire at the Lawford Road affected the second, third and fourth floors.

A spokesperson for Cemex confirmed no one on the site has been hurt and that the fire has been extinguished.

They said: "We are grateful for the attendance of the fire service who brought the incident under control rapidly and limited the damage to equipment.

"The fire is now extinguished.