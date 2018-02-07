Fire service attend Rugby house fire

Two fire engines from Rugby have been scrambled to attend a house fire in Bilton.

At 1.34 today, February 7, Fire Control received a call to a house fire at Norton Leys, Bilton.

Upon arrival Fire Crews confirmed that this was a two storey building, eight metres by eight metres.

The fire was in the front bedroom, and the property is fifty percent affected by fire and one hundred percent affected by smoke.

Fire crews are using two breathing apparatus, one jet, ladders and thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze.