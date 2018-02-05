Fire service responds to explosion in Rugby

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is attending an underground electrical fire following reports of an explosion from an electrical manhole cover.

At 11am today, February 5, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call reporting an explosion from an electrical manhole cover on Craven Road junction of Claremont Road in Rugby.

One fire engine from Rugby is currently in attendance.

Firefighters have implemented a safety cordon around the area while the electricity board makes the supply safe.