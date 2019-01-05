Fire service that serves Rugby is rated ‘good’ in two of three categories

The fire service that covers Rugby has been rated as ‘good’ in two out of three categories by inspectors.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services released its report into Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in late December.

The report looks at three broad areas: effectiveness, efficiency, and people.

The inspectors rated the service as good for efficiency and effectiveness. They said the service was good at preventing fires and other risks, responding to fires and incidents, and responding to national risks.

However, in the ‘people’ category the service was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating.

Inspectors said more needed to be done to ensure fairness and promote diversity, and that the service could improve how it manages performance and develops leaders.