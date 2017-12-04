Firearm and drugs charges for Rugby man after member of the public hears gunshots

A member of the public hearing gunshots on Oxford Street led to a Rugby man being charged with possessing a firearm and possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Police were called by a concerned member of public who reported hearing what they believed to be gunshots at an Oxford Street property 7.26pm on Wednesday, November 29.

Officers attended and spoke to the occupants of the property, confirming all three men inside were uninjured.

An investigation was launched and a 29-year-old man was arrested on December 1.

Glenroy Blackstock, of Newland Street, was charged on December 1 with the following offences:

Possess self loading/pump action smooth-bore gun

Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine

Possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A - heroin, possess a firearm when prohibited for life, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis / cannabis resin.

He was detained to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on December 2.