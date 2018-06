Emergency services were called to a former pub in Rugby after smoke was seen coming from behind the building.

Fire and police were at the former Avon Mill Pub, off Newbold Street, this lunchtime after a portable office near the former pub caught fire.

Smoke could be seen rising from behind the building, which itself was involved in a fire on Saturday.

Two appliances from Rugby Fire Station were send along and the fire had been dealt with by 1.20pm.