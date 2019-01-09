Firefighters attend blaze at derelict Rugby pub

Firefighters attended a blaze at the derelict Avon Mill pub on Newbold Road this evening, January 9.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was alerted to the blaze when it received two emergency 999 calls at 6:56pm.

Photo credit: Dylan Parrin.

Initially two fire engines from Rugby were mobilised and on arrival a third crew was requested to assist with personnel - this was mobilised from Lutterworth.

50 per cent of the first floor is involved in fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and large water jets to extinguish the fire and firefighters are presently turning over and damping down to ensure the fire does not reignite.

In June last year firefighters attended incidents at the former pub.

The pub closed in 2017 after landlord Mac McKenzie left, stating he could no longer afford to keep The Avon Mill Inn going owing to a lack of custom and ‘unfair’ rates from breweries.