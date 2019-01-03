Firefighters called to car fire in Rugby

Firefighters were called out to a car fire in Rugby last night (Wednesday).
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received two emergency calls at 9.26pm reporting that a car was on fire in Over View Way.
One fire engine from Rugby station was sent to the scene.
On arrival the crew found the car in a car park well alight.
A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.
A thermal image camera was also used to locate hot-spots and the crew damped the vehicle down.