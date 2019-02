Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict building in Brandon this afternoon (Friday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received a 999 call at 2.38pm reporting a derelict building on fire on Rugby Road.

Two fire engines from Rugby were sent to the scene.

The incident involved a single storey building measuring 130 metres by 10 metres in size with the fire located in the roof space.

Crews used hose reels to extinguish the fire.