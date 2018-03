Two fire crews were sent the scene of a house fire this morning (Wednesday)

At around 11.20am person in a property on Holyoak Close in Rugby dialled 999 to report a fire.

Two fire engines; one from Rugby and one from Southam were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews confirmed that a fire was in a first floor bedroom.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house and used water from a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.