Firefighters called to house fire in Rugby

Two fire crews were sent to the scene of a house fire in Rugby yesterday (Thursday).
At around 8pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting a house fire in Matlock Close.
Two fire engines from Rugby Fire Station were sent to the scene.
When the crews arrived they found a small fire on the ground floor of a two-storey terraced house.
Around 20 per cent of the house had been affected by fire and 75 per cent was affected by smoke.
Firefighters gained access through a downstairs window and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel, covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.