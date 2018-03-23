Firefighters called to house fire in Rugby

Two fire crews were sent to the scene of a house fire in Rugby yesterday (Thursday).

At around 8pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call reporting a house fire in Matlock Close.

Two fire engines from Rugby Fire Station were sent to the scene.

When the crews arrived they found a small fire on the ground floor of a two-storey terraced house.

Around 20 per cent of the house had been affected by fire and 75 per cent was affected by smoke.

Firefighters gained access through a downstairs window and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, a hose reel, covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.