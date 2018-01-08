Firefighters called to recycling plant fire in Rugby

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a recycling plant in Rugby over the weekend.

At around 2am on Saturday (January 6) Warwickshire Fire Control received a call reporting waste on fire in a building on Parkfield Road.

Two fire crews from Rugby were sent to the scene.

On their arrival the crews found recyclable material on fire in a single storey warehouse used as a recycling plant.

Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one jet, and a hydrant to deal with the fire.

Recycling plant equipment was utilised to drag out burning material whilst fire crews damped it down.