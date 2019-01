Firefighters were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in Rugby last night (Monday).

At around 11.45pm Warwickshire Fire Control received 999 calls reporting a car fire in Rosewood Avenue.

Two fire engines from Rugby Fire Station were sent to the scene

When the crews arrived they found vehicle on fire on a driveway.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reel, breathing apparatus, lighting and small gear.