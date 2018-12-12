Firefighters from across the county attend Brownsover house fire

At 12:22pm today, December 12, Fire Control received several calls to a house fire on Foxons Barn Road in Brownsover.

Fire Crews from Rugby, Lutterworth and Atherstone initially proceeded - but at 12.53 pm firefighters asked for the assistance of another appliance, prompting an additional crew from Leamington to arrive.

A hydraulic platform was also required to attend and that travelled from Coventry.

Fire crews are using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and covering jets to deal with this incident.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At this time crews will be committed at this incident for an unknown amount of time."