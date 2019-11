Firefighters from four different fire services are currently attending a blaze at Rugby's Cemex plant.

As of 4.40am this morning, November 5, the blaze was affecting the second, third and fourth floors of the Lawford Road plant.

Firefighters from Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and the West Midlands are in attendance.

UPDATE

The fire has been extinguished and no one was hurt. Click here for the latest update.