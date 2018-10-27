Firefighters help rescue person from quarry in Binley Woods area

Firefighters helped rescued a person who had fallen down a quarry bank in the Binley Woods area this afternoon (Saturday October 27).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a request from West Midlands Ambulance Service at 12.40pm reporting a casualty who had fallen down the bank of a quarry on Brinklow Road in Binley Woods.

Two fire engines, one from Binley and one from Rugby were sent to the scene.

On arrival the fire crews located one casualty three metres below ground level with leg injuries.

Firefighters administered first aid until the ambulance team arrived.

Crews worked alongside on site staff using a digger to create a safe path to the Ambulance.