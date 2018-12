Three fire engines from Rugby and one from Southam attended a house fire in Rugby on Christmas Day.

At 12.25am Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a house fire in St Annes Road.

The fire was in the kitchen area. Firefighters rescued one elderly man and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reel and covering jet.

The man was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

Police also attended.