Firefighters rescue woman and five children from vehicle marooned in flood near Rugby
Firefighters from Rugby this morning, November 7, rescued a woman and five children after their vehicle became stranded in flood water near Rugby.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:38 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:39 am
The rescue happened before 6.30am on the A428 at between Rugby and Church Lawford.
Police remain on the scene and the section of road underneath the railway bridge remains closed because of the flooding.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.