Firefighters rescue woman and five children from vehicle marooned in flood near Rugby

Firefighters from Rugby this morning, November 7, rescued a woman and five children after their vehicle became stranded in flood water near Rugby.

By Alex Green
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:38 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:39 am
The railway bridge on the A428 between Rugby and Church Lawford. Photo: Google Streetview.

The rescue happened before 6.30am on the A428 at between Rugby and Church Lawford.

Police remain on the scene and the section of road underneath the railway bridge remains closed because of the flooding.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.